Trump announces pick for U.S. chief technology officer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Michael Kratsios to be the country’s chief technology officer, the White House said on Thursday, filling a role that had been vacant since the beginning of his administration.

Since January 2017, Kratsios has been serving as deputy U.S. chief technology officer and a deputy assistant to the president for technology policy, the White House said.

In his new job, Kratsios would help shape federal policies on technology and data.