White House to hold roundtable with tech executives: WSJ

FILE PHOTO - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the opening of the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - The Trump administration will meet with top tech executives next week for a roundtable discussion on innovation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a White House email.

Executives expected to participate include Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Oracle Corp’s Safra Catz, and others, the newspaper reported.

The meeting will discuss “bold, transformational ideas” that “can help ensure U.S. leadership in industries of the future”, according to the report.

Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The panel, to be held next Thursday, will also have Blackstone Group LP Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian, the report said.