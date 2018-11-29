White House to hold roundtable with tech executives: WSJ

FILE PHOTO - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the opening of the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - The Trump administration will meet with top tech executives next week for a roundtable discussion on innovation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a White House email.

Executives expected to participate include Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Oracle Corp’s Safra Catz, and others, the newspaper reported.

The meeting will discuss “bold, transformational ideas” that “can help ensure U.S. leadership in industries of the future”, according to the report.

President Donald Trump has had many run-ins with technology companies since he took charge, including his accusations without evidence on Google, Facebook and Twitter about election meddling and “trying to silence” people.

The roundtable, to be held next Thursday, will also have Blackstone Group LP Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian, the report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Blackstone and Carnegie Mellon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said in early October that the administration was working on such a meeting.

“We’re going to have a little conference - the president will preside over it - we will have big internet companies, big social media companies, search companies,” Kudlow had said then. “And some who are dissatisfied with those companies.”