TikTok deal must benefit U.S. and ensure 'total security,' Trump says

FILE PHOTO: China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deal to sell Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to an American company must “substantially” benefit the United States and provide “total security.”

Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok’s Chinese parent Bytedance by mid-September after appearing to bless a sale of the popular video sharing app to Microsoft.