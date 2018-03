BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it wished to work with U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to manage differences between the two countries.

FILE PHOTO: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing that China hoped to continue working together with the United States on hotspot issues.