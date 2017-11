WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was unaware of any plans to oust him when he spoke to Senator Bob Corker on Thursday, Corker said.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs after meetings with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

”He’s conducting business, as is the norm, and is unaware of anything changing,” Corker, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters.