March 13, 2018 / 1:34 PM / in a day

Trump dismissal of top diplomat won't improve things: Germany's Roth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not lead to an improvement in strained ties with Germany, Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

“The dismissal of Rex #Tillerson does not make anything better,” Roth said in a tweet.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, ousting the embattled top diplomat after several public rifts.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

