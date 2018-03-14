FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia hopes for constructive ties with U.S. after Tillerson firing: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped for a constructive and sober approach to relations between Russia and the United States following the firing of Rex Tillerson as U.S. Secretary of State.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media at the U.S. State Department after being fired by President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was unlikely ties between Moscow and Washington could get any worse.

“In any case, there’s hope for constructive and sober relations,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe

