WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed reports on Thursday that President Donald Trump was considering a plan to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a panel discussion at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Asked what he made of Tillerson’s reported pending departure, Mattis said: “I make nothing of it. There’s nothing to it.”

He was responding to a shouted question at the beginning of a meeting with the Libyan prime minister at the Pentagon.