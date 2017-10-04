FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pence says he never discussed prospect of Tillerson resigning: NBC
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 4, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 16 days ago

Pence says he never discussed prospect of Tillerson resigning: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence never discussed with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the prospect of the top U.S. diplomat resigning from President Donald Trump’s administration, Pence’s office said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by (L-R) Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R), speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Tillerson said earlier on Wednesday that he never considered resigning, after NBC News reported that Pence and other top officials intervened to persuade him not to resign during the summer as tensions rose between Trump and Tillerson.

“The vice president can also confirm that, as the secretary of state made clear, at no time did he and the secretary ever discuss the prospect of the secretary’s resignation from the administration,” Pence’s office said in the statement posted on Twitter by NBC News.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.