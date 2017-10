LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump retains confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the media that he is not going to resign, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“As we’ve said many times before, if the president doesn’t have confidence in somebody, that person will not remain in that position,” Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

She said Trump and Tillerson had not spoken on Wednesday.