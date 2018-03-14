FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

South Korea foreign minister to visit U.S. as planned despite Tillerson dismissal - Seoul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign minister will visit the United States as planned from Thursday, her ministry said, to maintain “strong cooperation” with Washington regardless of the departure of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

FILE PHOTO: Kang Kyung-Wha, South Korea's Foreign Minister, addresses the Conference of Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“The United States expressed its wish for our foreign minister to visit as planned,” the ministry in text message on Wednesday, saying minister Kang Kyung-wha would meet Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan instead.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea and other issues, replacing him with loyalist Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.

(This story has been refiled to change “his” to “her” in paragraph one)

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

