March 13, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. top diplomat Tillerson says to leave office on March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said he was delegating all of his responsibilities to the State Department’s No. 2 official and that he would leave office at the end of the month.

“What is most important is to ensure an orderly and smooth transition during a time that the country continues to face significant policy and national security challenges,” Tillerson told reporters in a packed briefing room at the State Department.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
