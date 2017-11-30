FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Tillerson still in charge at State Department
November 30, 2017 / 5:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

White House says Tillerson still in charge at State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Rex Tillerson remains the U.S. secretary of state despite reports of his upcoming departure, and that there are no changes at this time.

A security agent (R) holds the car door as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs after meetings with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“As the President just said, ‘Rex is here.’ There are no personnel announcements at this time. Secretary Tillerson continues to lead the State Department and the entire cabinet is focused on completing this incredibly successful first year of President Trump’s administration,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in a statement.

