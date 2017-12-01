FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, on Twitter, says Tillerson will remain as top U.S. diplomat
December 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump, on Twitter, says Tillerson will remain as top U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not leaving the administration, contradicting news reports that the White House was planning to replace the top U.S. diplomat.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to deliver remarks on U.S.- European Relations at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “He is not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!”

Reporting by David AlexanderEditing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
