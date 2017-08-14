China says issues of U.S. trade and North Korea are not connected

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the issues of U.S. trade and North Korea are not connected and there is no future in a trade war between China and the United States.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing.

President Donald Trump on Monday will order his top trade adviser to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force U.S. firms operating in China to turn over intellectual property, senior administration officials have said.