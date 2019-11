FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his criticism of European Union’s trade policies, saying it has “terrible” barriers that are unfair to U.S. producers.

“European Union: very, very difficult,” he told the New York Economic Club. “The barriers they have up are terrible, terrible. In many ways, worse than China.”