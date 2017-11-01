FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls China trade deficit 'horrible' ahead of Asia visit
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 4:42 PM / in an hour

Trump calls China trade deficit 'horrible' ahead of Asia visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the U.S. trade deficit with China “embarrassing” and “horrible” ahead of an trip to Asia starting Friday that includes visits to five countries, including China.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump also told reporters during a meeting with Cabinet officials that every trade deal the United States has is “disastrous.” The president has threatened to pull out of the NAFTA trade deal with Canada and Mexico if Washington cannot renegotiate a satisfactory agreement with its neighbors.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

