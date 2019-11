U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the presentation of the Presidential Citizens Medal, awarded posthumously to Richard Rescorla, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2019. Rescorla was killed trying to rescue people at New York's World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump accused New York state’s attorney general of mischaracterizing a settlement reached on Thursday in which his charitable foundation will pay $2 million for misusing funds to help his 2016 presidential campaign.

“The New York Attorney General is deliberately mischaracterizing this settlement for political purposes,” Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.