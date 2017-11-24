FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Trump told Erdogan weapons won't be supplied to Kurdish YPG
November 24, 2017 / 3:30 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Turkey says Trump told Erdogan weapons won't be supplied to Kurdish YPG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump told President Tayyip Erdogan he had issued instructions that weapons should not be provided to Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria, and that the Turkish government hoped to see that order carried out.

“Our discomfort regarding the provision of weapons to the YPG was conveyed to Mr Trump once again... Trump very clearly said he had given instructions to not provide weapons to the YPG,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

“We welcome the promise of not providing weapons to the YPG, and want to see it implemented practically.”

Cavusoglu also said that Russia, Iran and Turkey would decide jointly who would attend Syrian peace talks. Turkey has said it would not accept the presence of YPG representatives.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
