WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will speak with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey later on Friday to discuss Middle East peace efforts.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess I inherited in the Middle East,” he said in a post on Twitter. “I will get it all done.”