Turkey says Trump must keep pledge on not arming YPG militia
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says Trump must keep pledge on not arming YPG militia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A telephone call on Friday between U.S. and Turkish leaders marked a turning point in strained relations between the two countries, but Washington must honor a pledge to end weapons provisions to Syrian Kurdish fighters, Turkey said on Monday.

File Photo - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference after the talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Kanal 24, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the United States would be deceiving the world if it did not halt the weapons supplies to the Kurdish YPG militia.

The White House said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had informed Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington was adjusting military support to partners on the ground in Syria.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
