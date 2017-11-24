Turkey's Erdogan, U.S. Trump discuss Syria, bilateral ties and Sochi summit: Turkish sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed recent developments in Syria, bilateral ties and a summit in Russia’s Sochi during a phone call on Friday, sources in Erdogan’s office said.
At a summit in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday, Russia’s Vladimir Putin won the backing of Turkey and Iran to host a Syrian peace congress, taking the central role in a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war all but won by Moscow’s ally, President Bashar al-Assad.
A written statement from Erdogan’s office will be released later on Friday, sources said.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu