Trump's director of Office of Personnel Management resigns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost another senior level official in his administration with the resignation of Jeff Pon, director of the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the federal government workforce.

Pon is the latest in the unusually long list of senior officials to leave Trump’s administration.

In a news release that attracted little notice because it landed amid the peak of the drama in the U.S. Senate over the fate of the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the White House announced an acting director for the sprawling agency.

A White House official later confirmed the resignation of Pon, a human resources professional who held senior positions during former President George W. Bush’s administration and who was only confirmed to lead the OPM in March.

The White House declined to provide any further detail. Pon could not be reached for comment. The OPM did not respond to requests for comment.

The move appeared to have been sudden. As recently as Thursday, Pon had issued a statement about modernizing the federal workforce. On Friday, the OPM had not yet removed his biography and statements from its website.

Trump named Margaret Weichert, the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management, to be the acting OPM director, the White House said. Weichert will continue in her OMB role at the same time, the White House said.