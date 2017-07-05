FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 4) - Gas prices, 4th of July
#U.S.
July 5, 2017 / 3:40 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 4) - Gas prices, 4th of July

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump join in the singing of the National Anthem before welcoming military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, prior to a fireworks display, in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2017.Mike Theiler

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- #HappyIndependenceDay #July4 #USA [638 EDT]

- Getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with a big crowd at the White House. Happy 4th to everyone. Our country will grow and prosper! [1549 EDT]

- Gas prices are the lowest in the U.S. in over ten years! I would like to see them go even lower. [1555 EDT]

- #HappyIndependenceDay #USA [2219 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

