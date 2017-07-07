FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 7) - Putin, Germany, G20 Summit
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in a month

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 7) - Putin, Germany, G20 Summit

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017.Michael Kappeler/POOL

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- My experience yesterday in Poland was a great one. Thank you to everyone, including the haters, for the great reviews of the speech! [0259 EDT]

- After Poland had a great meeting with Chancellor Merkel and then with PM Shinzō Abe of Japan & President Moon of South Korea. [0307 EDT]

- Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! [0340 EDT]

- I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.

#G20Summit #USA [0342 EDT]

- I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! [0344 EDT]

@Potus :

- #ICYMI: WSJ Editorial: "Trump's Defining Speech" in Warsaw, Poland: bit.ly/2sONzhM [1104 EDT]

- Weekly Address - tune in! #MAGA [1209 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

