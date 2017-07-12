FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 11) - Mississippi crash, Olympics, Mosul
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 1:36 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 11) - Mississippi crash, Olympics, Mosul

2 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a working session at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. They can't win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct [0659 EDT]

- Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! [0746 EDT]

- Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all! [0809 EDT]

- Big wins against ISIS! [0823 EDT]

- My son, Donald, will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 10:00 P.M. He is a great person who loves our country! [2024 EDT]

@Potus

- Statement on the Liberation of Mosul: "We will continue to seek the total destruction of ISIS." 45.wh.gov/NVfHoe [0907 EDT]

- #ICYMI yesterday I announced key additions to my administration: bit.ly/2ubr6eq [1737 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

