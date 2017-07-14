FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 14) - Emmanuel Macron, Obamacare
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 8:24 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 14) - Emmanuel Macron, Obamacare

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Alain Jocard/Pool

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Great evening with President @EmmanuelMacron & Mrs. Macron. Went to Eiffel Tower for dinner. Relationship with France stronger than ever. [0356 EDT]

- Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! [0357 EDT]

- So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O'Care disaster, must happen! [0405 EDT]

- After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! [0407 EDT]

- @VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. [0409 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

