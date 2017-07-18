Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 17) - Donald Trump Jr., Venezuela

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics! [1007 EDT]

@Potus :

- Today at the @WhiteHouse, we will be joined by companies from all 50 states to celebrate their products that are #MadeInAmerica. [1113 EDT]

- Today I proclaimed July 17, 2017, as #MadeInAmerica Day and this week, July 16 - July 22, as #MadeInAmerica Week: bit.ly/2ta3nHY [1816 EDT]

- The United States once again calls for free and fair elections and stands with the people of Venezuela: 45.wh.gov/WWJEGb [1936 EDT]

- We had a very successful day at the @WhiteHouse for the #MadeInAmerica Product Showcase! [1950 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)