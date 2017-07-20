Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 19) - Republican Senators, Healthcare bill, McCain

2 Min Read
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! [0830 EDT]
- The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies! [0846 EDT]
- Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. t.co/fONWVlmYyz [2233 EDT]
- Yesterday @VP Pence and I hosted service members for a luncheon at the @WhiteHouse. Full remarks here: bit.ly/2tH5iDn [1030 EDT]
- It was a great honor hearing from American-made companies at the #MadeInAmerica Roundtable today at the @WhiteHouse. [1702 EDT]
- Today I delivered remarks with @VP at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Meeting: 45.wh.gov/CZ2wu9 [1804 EDT]
- Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. [2137 EDT]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau