Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 26) - U.S. Military, Transgender individuals

President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- It was my great honor to join our wonderful Veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Youngstown, Ohio this evening. A grateful nation salutes you! [0005 EDT]

- People of Ohio are fantastic. Thank you so much. What an evening! [0040 EDT]

- The crowd in Ohio was amazing last night - broke all records. We all had a great time in a great State. Will be back soon! [0649 EDT]

- Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! [0713 EDT]

- After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... [0855 EDT]

- ....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... [0904 EDT]

- ....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you [0908 EDT]

@Potus :

- President Trump Proclaims July 26, 2017, as a Day in Celebration of the 27th Anniversary of the ADA: bit.ly/2eN938t [0630 EDT]

