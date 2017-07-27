Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 27) - NY Times, Republican Senators, Healthcare

President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends "....the most powerful T.V. show in America." [0648 EDT]

- Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! [0724 EDT]

- "One of the things that has been lost in the politics of this situation is that the Russians collected and spread negative information..... [0935 EDT]

- ...about then candidate Trump." Catherine Herridge @FoxNews. So why doesn't Fake News report this? Witch Hunt! Purposely phony reporting. [0945 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)