14 days ago
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 1) - Stock market, Fake Media
August 1, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 14 days ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 1) - Stock market, Fake Media

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today. Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions! [0849 EDT]

- "Corporations have NEVER made as much money as they are making now." Thank you Stuart Varney @foxandfriends Jobs are starting to roar,watch! [0903 EDT]

- Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! [0955 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

