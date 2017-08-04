FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 1:19 PM / an hour ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (August 3) - Stock market, Russia

2 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017.Carlos Barria

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen! [0808 EDT]

- I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations. Much work left to do but effect will be great! Business & jobs will grow. [0812 EDT]

- Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! [0818 EDT]

- See you tonight Huntington, West Virginia!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Tickets: www.DonaldJ.Trump.com [1204 EDT]

- Today, I announced another historic breakthrough for the VA. We are working tirelessly to keep our promises to our GREAT VETERANS! #USA [1403 EDT]

- Our GREAT VETERANS can now connect w/ their VA healthcare team from anywhere, using #VAVideoConnect - available at: mobile.va.gov/appstore. [1507 EDT]

- Just arrived in West Virginia for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally in Huntington at 7:00pmE. Massive crowd expected - tune in! #MAGA [1852 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

