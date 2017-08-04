Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 4) - West Virginia, Toyota, Mazda

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you West Virginia! All across the country, Americans of every kind are coming together w/one simple goal: to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0019 EDT]

- Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! [0602 EDT]

- ....and don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin. [0621 EDT]

- Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high....and for good reason. Much more regulation "busting" to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform! [0626 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)