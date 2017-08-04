FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 15 hours
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 4) - West Virginia, Toyota, Mazda
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 15 hours

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 4) - West Virginia, Toyota, Mazda

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, U.S., August 3, 2017.Carlos Barria

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you West Virginia! All across the country, Americans of every kind are coming together w/one simple goal: to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0019 EDT]

- Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! [0602 EDT]

- ....and don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin. [0621 EDT]

- Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high....and for good reason. Much more regulation "busting" to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform! [0626 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.