3 hours ago
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 14) - Ken Frazier, Luther Strange
August 14, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 3 hours ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 14) - Ken Frazier, Luther Strange

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the Veterans Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA [0626 EDT]

- Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement. [0638 EDT]

- The Obstructionist Democrats have given us (or not fixed) some of the worst trade deals in World History. I am changing that fast! [0654 EDT]

- Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! [0854 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

