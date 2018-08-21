Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 21) - Bill DeBlasio, Wyoming

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

- A Blue Wave means Crime and Open Borders. A Red Wave means Safety and Strength! [0638 EDT]

- Even James Clapper has admonished John Brennan for having gone totally off the rails. Maybe Clapper is being nice to me so he doesn’t lose his Security Clearance for lying to Congress! [0655 EDT]

- Fake News, of which there is soooo much (this time the very tired New Yorker) falsely reported that I was going to take the extraordinary step of denying Intelligence Briefings to President Obama. Never discussed or thought of! [0710 EDT]

- I am sorry to have to reiterate that there are serious and unpleasant consequences to crossing the Border into the United States ILLEGALLY! If there were no serious consequences, our country would be overrun with people trying to get in, and our system could not handle it! [0741 EDT]

- Big Rally tonight in West Virginia. Patrick Morrisey is running a GREAT race for U.S. Senate. I have done so much for West Virginia, against all odds, and having Patrick, a real fighter, by my side, would make things so much easier. See you later. CLEAN COAL!!!! [0757 EDT]

- Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination! @foxandfriends [1015 EDT]

- To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement! [1056 EDT]

- Join me tonight at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia at 7:00pmE! Tickets:bit.ly/2OQK9BJ [1122 EDT]

