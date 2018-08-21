Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 21) - Blue wave, Brennan

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- A Blue Wave means Crime and Open Borders. A Red Wave means Safety and Strength! [0638 EDT]

- Even James Clapper has admonished John Brennan for having gone totally off the rails. Maybe Clapper is being nice to me so he doesn’t lose his Security Clearance for lying to Congress! [0655 EDT]

