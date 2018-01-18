Factbox: Trump on Twitter (January 17) - Bob Dole, Apple, Fiat, ISIS, Fake news

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Eric Trump on @foxandfriends now! [0804 EST]

- Today, we witnessed an incredible moment in history – the presentation of Congress’ highest civilian honor to our friend, and true AMERICAN HERO, Bob Dole. #CongressionalGoldMedal [1819 EST]

- I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! [1828 EST] (cnb.cx/2DgIVu2)

- During the campaign, I promised to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN by bringing businesses and jobs back to our country. I am very proud to see companies like Chrysler moving operations from Mexico to Michigan where there are so many great American workers! [1832 EST] (bit.ly/2Dezj3c)

- Main Street is BACK! Strongest Holiday Sales bump since the Great Recession -- beating forecasts by BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. [1836 EST] (bit.ly/2DeqNkw)

- And the FAKE NEWS winners are... (bit.ly/2BaIShG) [2000 EST]

- Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! [2005 EST]

- ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome--even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again! [2011 EST]

