Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 18) - CIA, U.N., Macron, Netanyahu
#World News
September 19, 2017 / 3:27 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 18) - CIA, U.N., Macron, Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Happy 70th Birthday @USAirForce! [0914 EDT]

- Happy 70th Birthday @CIA! [0916 EDT]

- We commend SG @AntonioGuterres & his call for the UN to focus more on people & less on bureaucracy. #USAatUNGA #UNGA 45.wh.gov/K2mggs [1236 EDT]

- Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @Netanyahu shortly. Peace in the Middle East would be a truly great legacy for ALL people! [1257 EDT]

- Such an honor to have my good friend, Israel PM @Netanyahu, join us w/ his delegation in NYC this afternoon. #UNGA 45.wh.gov/Israel [1931 EDT]

- It was a great honor to be with President @EmmanuelMacron of France this afternoon with his delegation. Great bilateral meeting! #UNGA [2301 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
