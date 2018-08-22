FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 22) - Cohen, Manafort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! [0844 EDT]

- I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! [0921 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

