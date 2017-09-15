FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 14) - DACA, Florida, Mexico earthquake, healthcare
September 15, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 14) - DACA, Florida, Mexico earthquake, healthcare

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House in Washington after their trip to view storm damage in Florida, U.S., September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. [0611 EDT]

- The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. [0620 EDT]

- Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... [0628 EDT]

- ...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security [0635 EDT]

- Am leaving now for Florida to see our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA etc. A real disaster, much work to do! [0705 EDT]

- Just left Florida for D.C. The people and spirit in THAT GREAT STATE is unbelievable. Damage horrific but will be better than ever! [1504 EDT]

- Spoke to President of Mexico to give condolences on terrible earthquake. Unable to reach for 3 days b/c of his cell phone reception at site. [1518 EDT]

- Bernie Sanders is pushing hard for a single payer healthcare plan - a curse on the U.S. & its people... [1531 EDT]

- ...I told Republicans to approve healthcare fast or this would happen. But don’t worry, I will veto because I love our country & its people. [1532 EDT]

- WE ARE WITH YOU FLORIDA!

Emergency Information

1-800-342-3557

(link: www.FloridaDisaster.org/info) FloridaDisaster.org/info

Volunteer

1-800-FL-HELP-1

(link: www.VolunteerFlorida.org) VolunteerFlorida.org [1711 EDT]

- FLORIDA-

Just like TX, WE are w/you today, we are w/you tomorrow, & we will be w/you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to RESTORE, RECOVER, & REBUILD! [2055 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

