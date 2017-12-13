FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (December 12) - Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer
#Politics
December 13, 2017 / 1:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (December 12) - Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after speaking at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! [710 EST]

- Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED![803 EST]

- Wishing all of those celebrating #Hanukkah around the world a happy and healthy eight nights in the company of those they love. 45.wh.gov/XpFsZu [1713 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
