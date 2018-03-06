Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 6) - Fake News, DACA

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! [0755 EST]

- Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made! [0800 EST]

- We are getting it done - jobs and security! bit.ly/2FWtQ2Z [0802 EST]

- We will see what happens! bit.ly/2I9uriv [0805 EST]

- Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! [0825 EST]

- Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills! [0846 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)