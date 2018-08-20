Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 19) - Fake news, Joseph McCarthy

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Bedminster, New Jersey, to Washington, U.S., August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse! [0814 EDT]

- Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! [0824 EDT] (nL2N1VA01U)

