Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 28) - Google, Trump News

- Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... [0524 EDT]

- ....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! [0534 EDT]

- “President Trump has done more for minority groups in this country than any president in decades.” @LouDobbs [0554 EDT]

- NASDAQ has just gone above 8000 for the first time in history! [0557 EDT]

