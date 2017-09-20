Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 20) - Graham-Cassidy bill, Luther Strange

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Big meetings today at the United Nations. So many interesting leaders. America First will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0614 EDT]
- After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. [1140 EDT]
- Thank you @foxandfriends - great show! [1200 EDT]
- Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! [1309 EDT]
- I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! [1316 EDT]
- Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting “Big” Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! [1329 EDT]
