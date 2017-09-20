FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 20) - Graham-Cassidy bill, Luther Strange
#Politics
September 20, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in a month

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 20) - Graham-Cassidy bill, Luther Strange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Big meetings today at the United Nations. So many interesting leaders. America First will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0614 EDT]

- After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. [1140 EDT]

- Thank you @foxandfriends - great show! [1200 EDT]

- Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! [1309 EDT]

- I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! [1316 EDT]

- Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting “Big” Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! [1329 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
