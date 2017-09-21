FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 20) - Graham-Cassidy bill, Luther Strange, North Korea
#Politics
September 21, 2017 / 4:23 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 20) - Graham-Cassidy bill, Luther Strange, North Korea

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Big meetings today at the United Nations. So many interesting leaders. America First will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0614 EDT]

- After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. [0640 EDT]

- Thank you @foxandfriends - great show! [0700 EDT]

- Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! [0809 EDT]

- I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! [0816 EDT]

- Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting “Big” Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! [0829 EDT]

- It was a great honor to be with King Abdullah II of Jordan and his delegation this morning. We had a GREAT bilateral meeting! [1123 EDT]

- Honored to meet w/ Pres Abbas from the Palestinian Authority & his delegation, who have been working hard w/everybody involved toward peace. [1308 EDT]

- Honored to host a luncheon for African leaders this afternoon. Great discussions on the challenges & opportunities facing our nations today. [1505 EDT]

-On behalf of all Americans, I want to wish Jewish families many blessings in the New Year. 45.wh.gov/BNJys9 [1829 EDT]

- Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like “Big” Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders & trade, loves Vets & Military. Tuesday! [1842 EDT]

- I would not sign Graham-Cassidy if it did not include coverage of pre-existing conditions. It does! A great Bill. Repeal & Replace. [1907 EDT]

- The NRA strongly endorses Luther Strange for Senator of Alabama.That means all gun owners should vote for Big Luther. He won’t let you down! [2042 EDT]

- Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn’t lie-just wants to help people! [2106 EDT]

- Governor @RicardoRossello-

We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe! #PRStrong [2313 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
