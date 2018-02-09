Trump on Twitter (Feb 8) - Kissinger, immigration, Warner

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Will be heading over shortly to make remarks at The National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. Great religious and political leaders, and many friends, including T.V. producer Mark Burnett of our wonderful 14 season Apprentice triumph, will be there. Looking forward to seeing all! [0608 EST]

- Our founders invoked our Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence. Our currency declares “IN GOD WE TRUST.” And we place our hands on our hearts as we recite the Pledge of Allegiance and proclaim that we are “One Nation Under God.” #NationalPrayerBreakfast [1213 EST]

- I will be meeting with Henry Kissinger at 1:45pm. Will be discussing North Korea, China and the Middle East. [1344 EST]

- As long as we open our eyes to God’s grace - and open our hearts to God’s love - then America will forever be the land of the free, the home of the brave, and a light unto all nations. #NationalPrayerBreakfast [1510 EST]

- Time to end the visa lottery. Congress must secure the immigration system and protect Americans. bit.ly/2C5Odr7 [1826 EST]

- Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch. Warner did not want a “paper trail” on a “private” meeting (in London) he requested with Steele of fraudulent Dossier fame. All tied into Crooked Hillary. [2222 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)