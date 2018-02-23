Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Feb 23) - Mexico wall, DACA, Billy Graham

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- MS-13 gang members are being removed by our Great ICE and Border Patrol Agents by the thousands, but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water. El Salvador just takes our money, and Mexico must help MORE with this problem. We need The Wall! [0628 EST]

- CPAC Today! [0801 EST]

- My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. [0807 EST]

- For those of you who are still interested, the Democrats have totally forgotten about DACA. Not a lot of interest on this subject from them! [0809 EST]

- After years of rebuilding OTHER nations, we are finally rebuilding OUR nation - and we are restoring our confidence and our pride! #CPAC2018 [1206 EST]

- We salute our great American flag, we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of Allegiance, and we all PROUDLY STAND for the National Anthem. #CPAC2018 [1208 EST]

- Our nation’s motto is IN GOD WE TRUST. This week, our nation lost an incredible leader who devoted his life to helping us understand what those words really mean. We will never forget the historic crowds, the voice, the energy, and the profound faith of Billy Graham! #CPAC2018 [1212 EST]

